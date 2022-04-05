A 40-year-old man has been indicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Richard Hernandez Jr. is accused of having oral and anal sex with a 16-year-old boy he allegedly met on a homosexual dating website called Adam for Adam. The boy told police that when he informed Hernandez he was only 16 years old, Hernandez responded “that’s hot,” according to a police affidavit. The two exchanged nude photos of one another using Instagram. The boy told Hernandez his mother would be away in February 2021, so the two could meet there. Hernandez took up the offer and the two and engaged in various sex acts there, according to the affidavit.
