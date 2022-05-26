A 57-year-old Kerrville man with at least three DWI convictions pleaded guilty this month to driving while intoxicated four more times.
Hampton Leonard Conn admitted to driving while intoxicated on Oct. 8, 2021; Oct. 10, 2021; Oct. 25, 2021; and Nov. 11, 2021, in pleas before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on May 19. Pattillo sentenced the man to concurrent prison terms totaling 20 years.
