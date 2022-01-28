Honoring Kerrville’s local hero firefighters, members of the Kerrville Kiwanis Club delivered 23 meals from Jimmy John’s to all of the fire stations in the city, Thursday, Jan. 27. Seven members of the Kiwanis assisted in the endeavor, including Diana Comuzzi, seen here at the far left. Some of the firefighters who benefitted from the lunch gift are, from second left, Patrick Prout, Sam Hughes and Lt. Mark Dunning. At the far right is Rey Hernandez, Kiwanis member, ready to give the gift of a hero to the heroes.
Taking care of Kerrville’s first responders is important to the Kerrville Kiwanis Club, and they recently showed that care by buying lunch for 23 members of the fire department.
“Kerrville Kiwanis Club partnered with Jimmy Johns in a Heroes for Heroes project,” said Diana Comuzzi with the Kiwanis. “We brought sandwiches to all of the fire stations today (Thursday, Jan. 27) as a way of saying thank you to our local hero firefighters.”
