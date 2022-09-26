Richard “Ju-Ju” De La Fuente Jr., center, was named Outpatient of the Year for 2021-22 at Peterson Ambulatory Care Center on Thursday. His family are, clockwise from lower left, Katrina De La Fuente, Arielle De La Fuente, Jacqueline De La Fuente, Richard De La Fuente Sr. and Tommy De La Fuente.
Richard “Ju-Ju” De La Fuente Jr., a 19-year-old stroke victim was named Outpatient of the Year for 2021-22 by staff at Peterson Ambulatory Care Center in a ceremony at the center Thursday. De La Fuente Jr. was chosen from the 12 Patient of the Month winners.
He suffered a stroke last year while at work, his father, Richard De La Fuente Sr., said. Within 10 minutes he suffered a headache, then just stopped breathing. Doctors said there was nothing that could be done, and some doctors told the family to just unplug him.
