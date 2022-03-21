In a unanimous vote, the Kerrville Independent School District voted to nominate Superintendent Mark Foust for the Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year. Board president Rolinda Schmidt made the nomination, remarking that it was more than earned.
Referring to the recent nomination of the Kerrville school district for the H-E-B Excellence in Education School District for small school districts, Schmidt said it was only fitting that Foust be nominated.
