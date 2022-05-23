“A sterling silver pendant” is one of Diana and Denise Steinhegen’s works. They are from San Marcos. This is a sample of their jewelry to be exhibited in the Texas Masters of Fine Art and Crafts Show at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Convention Center.
“White Pocket Veins,” a photograph by John English, a photographer from Abilene, is one of the many works of art that will be on display at the 19th Texas Masters of Fine Arts and Crafts show at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Convention Center in Kerrville, Friday-Sunday, May 27-29.
“I’m all ears,” by Eric Slocumbe, a sculptor from San Marcos, is one of the pieces at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Convention Center offered by Slocumbe at the Texas Masters of Fine Arts and Crafts Show on Memorial Day weekend.
“Blue Heron,” a fused glass sculpture by Kathy and Rolf Wagner, of Corpus Christi, shows their skill in their preferred medium. They will show their art at the 19th annual Texas Master of Fine Arts and Crafts Show at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Convention Center this weekend.
The Texas Masters of Fine Art and Craft Invitation Show returns to Kerrville for the Memorial Day weekend for the 19th time, offering works from 26 different artists from across the nation and across multiple mediums, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, rock art, fused glass and furniture.
The venue is the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St., and the show will run Friday-Sunday, May 27-29 in several ballrooms at the hotel. Display hours are 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free to the public.
