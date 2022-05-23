 The Texas Masters of Fine Art and Craft Invitation Show returns to Kerrville for the Memorial Day weekend for the 19th time, offering works from 26 different artists from across the nation and across multiple mediums, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, rock art, fused glass and furniture.

The venue is the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St., and the show will run Friday-Sunday, May 27-29 in several ballrooms at the hotel. Display hours are 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free to the public.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.