For those who suggest there isn’t much to do in Kerrville or the Hill Country, this would not be the weekend to make that claim.
You want busy? You’re going to get busy, with events Friday through Sunday in Ingram, Harper and Kerrville.
TODAY:
TEXAS HERITAGE DAYS
At Schreiner University, Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines will perform at
4 p.m. in the Sam Junkin Campus Ministry Center at Schreiner University.
Hendrix is a classically trained vocalist and accomplished multi-instrumentalist (guitar, mandolin and harmonica). Acoustic Guitar magazine recognized her as one of Texas’ 20 essential contemporary singer-songwriters.
Maines won a Grammy Award for Best Country Album in 2003 as the producer for the Dixie Chicks.
THINK PINK SHOW
At the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, opening today at 10 a.m., this show is dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer.
The show is a first for the KACC, and every piece in the show and the silent auction is created by current KACC members.
FRIDAY:
TEXAS HERITAGE DAYS
At Schreiner University, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: More than 50 performers will gather at the Robbins-Lewis Pavilion to present “Another Way of Learning Using Stories and Songs.” The event will showcase all things Texas.
Major genres in Texas music, presentations on Comanche and Apache heritage, chuck wagon lore, live camels and their story in Texas, Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Buffalo Soldier Heritage Team, Living History Program, The Story of Life on the Early Texas Frontier, Gospel music and a noon tribute to Jimmie Rodgers, the Father of Country Music.
This event is free and open to the public.
SATURDAY:
KERRVILLE TRIATHLON FESTIVAL
At The Inn of the Hills and Louise Hays Park, starting at 7:30 a.m., this event brings together triathletes from all across Texas for several variations of short triathlons, including Saturday’s first sprint event, which covers 500 meters of swimming, 14.5-mile bike ride and a 5-kilometer run.
There will be plenty to see and do at the park, where the competitors will finish. A health and fitness expo will take place at The Inn of the Hills, the host hotel for the Kerrville Triathlon Festival.
TEXAS ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW
At the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram, Western artist Amado Peña will be the featured “Heritage Artist” at this event, which starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person.
Other headliners include watercolorist Edith Maskey of Comfort and goldsmith Fred Stockbauer of Wimberley, both of whom exhibited at the first fair, held in 1972 on the Schreiner University campus in Kerrville.
Joining them are other creative notables such from the Lone
Star State, including Daryl Howard and Steve Kriechbaum, both of Austin, Sue Corbett of San Antonio, Gary Thompson of Dripping
Springs, Mark Jackson of Ingram and John Maskey and Mike Martin of Comfort.
There will be music throughout the day, capped by a 7:30 p.m. Legacy Concert with The Limeliters and the Sentimental Journey Orchestra.
CAMERATA SAN ANTONIO
At Schreiner University, a Grammy Award-nominated string quartet will perform Russsian chamber music in Kerrville.
Camerata San Antonio will perform Weinberg’s “Capriccio, Op. 11” Arensky’s “String Quartet in G Major” and Thaikovsky’s “Piano Trio in A Minor at Schreiner University’s Steele Recital Hall at 3 p.m.
Tickets, which are $20 for adults and $8 for students, can be purchased in advance online at www.cameratasa.org Event signs will be posted. Parking is free in the West Lot.
POINT B EXHIBITION
At Pint and Plow, 332 Clay St., starting at 6 p.m., this marks the showcase of paintings by Kristin La Rue, an abstract artist, and photographer Jason Whitehead, who still relies on film to tell his stories. The show also will feature the music of Brent Ryan, who is releasing a new album at the show.
SUNDAY:
KERRVILLE TRIATHLON FESTIVAL
At The Inn of the Hills Hotel and Louise Hays Park, starting at 7:30 a.m., the second day of the event features half and quarter triathlons.
In the half triathlon, competitors face a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile road race. The quarter triathlon, which starts at 8 :30 a.m., features 1,000-meters of swimming, 29-miles on a bike and a 6.4-mile run.
TEXAS ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW
At the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram, the second day of the show starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person. There will be plenty of music by Clifton Fifer, an a cappella gospel group, Kerrvana, The Elderberries, Josh Murley & Florin Sanchez, Glenn Martin & The Flashbacks.
Also you won’t want to miss Doug Baum and his Texas Camel Corps, offering living history lessons about the use of camels in Texas and across America in the 19th century.
Fairgoers can pet the camels and observe handcrafted items from camel hair.
