Standing by to receive shoe donations on Saturday at Hal Peterson Middle School are, from left, Charla Veurink, Parent-Teacher Organization president, Brion O’Donnell and Monica O’Donnell. By 11 a.m. the shoe drive had already collected four bags containing 25 pairs of shoes each. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
Students and staff gathered at Hal Peterson Middle School on Saturday to collect donated shoes to raise money for science, technology, engineering and mathematics materials and supplies. A fundraising organization called Funds2ORgs based in Florida will pay the district 40 cents per pound for shoes sent to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.