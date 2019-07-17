The Concerts by the River series continues Friday with a country and rock-and-roll theme and performances by Dr. Jocular and the Feelgoods and The Ryan Ross Band.
The free show kicks off at 7 p.m. at Louise Hays Park. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
“Be sure to stop by the Pint and Plow booth, which will be serving refreshments at each concert,” a city of Kerrville spokesman said in a press release. “Pint and Plow’s proceeds from these concerts will be donated back to the Parks and Recreation Department’s tree program.”
Hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Concerts by the River series is sponsored by James Avery, Mini Mart, Crenwelge Motors, UBS Financial and Pint and Plow.
Attendees are reminded that glass is not allowed in the park, and smoking — including vaping and e-cigarettes — is prohibited in all city parks.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
