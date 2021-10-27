Three winners were chosen by staff at the Notre Dame Catholic School in a pumpkin decorating contest. Sean O’fiel, left, placed second, Vanessa Garcia came in third place, and Rylie Manahan finished in first place. The contest consisted of decorating a pumpkin, then writing an essay describing the process to decorate their pumpkin. (Times photo by Tom Holden/photo@dailytimes.com)
Fifth and sixth grade students at Notre Dame Catholic School had a pumpkin good time decorating their gourds for a recent class contest. After they finished their decorations, the students in Judi Gatti’s classes had to write a three-paragraph essay on how to build the decorations so that anyone who read the directions could duplicate the original holiday decor.
