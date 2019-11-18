Dry weather is expected across the Hill Country the next few days with high pressure in control of the overall pattern.
The end of the week brings improving rain chances and cooler temperatures.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Monday. High temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Light southerly winds are in the forecast during the day.
Clear skies continue Monday night. Look for low temperatures to remain in the lower to middle 40s most areas. Light and variable winds are expected overnight.
Tuesday should be warmer with a few mid and high level clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs warm into the middle 70s. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity values jump Tuesday night with low clouds and fog possible overnight. Lows remain in the middle to upper 50s.
Partly cloudy skies and gusty winds are expected Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. It will feel rather humid Wednesday with passing showers possible.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
