The Kerrville Rotary Club hosted Kerr County veterans for a biannual breakfast on Friday at the Hill Country Veterans Center to say thank you for their service.
“This is a way to show our appreciation,” said Rotary member and Marine Corps veteran Jeff Harris. “Some of these men came home and weren’t thanked.”
The tables were decorated with colorful notes of gratitude and encouragement from local elementary students.
“The notes will make you cry,” said event organizer, Donna Peterson.
This is the fourth breakfast hosted by the Rotary that allows veterans a chance to get together and share stories. There was a significant increase in turnout, according to organizers, who said spreading the word to Hill Country veterans can be challenging.
Vietnam veterans James Markham and Doak Nibblett get together more often than most. Together, they are a part of the Color Guard and, for the past 18 years, they have delivered donuts to the Kerrville VA Hospital every Tuesday.
Veterans who attended received a complimentary copy of the book “A Time to Honor,” commemorating the 50th anniversay of the Vietnam War, compliments of Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commision.
The book is free for veterans who served during the Vietnam War. Contact the Texas Veterans Commision at info@tvc.texas.gov to get a copy.
