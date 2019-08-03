The Cibolo Conservancy Land Trust, with sponsorship from the Hill Country Alliance, is hosting a landowner workshop from 2 to 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16.
This workshop will focus on conservation easements and open space and wildlife valuation.
Conservation easements — a tool available to help landowners steward and protect their land investment in the long term — are one of the most flexible and effective means to protect private property, according to the conservancy. A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement that ensures a property will forever be conserved according to the landowner’s wishes. No public access is required. This agreement is negotiated between the landowner and the land trust organization which is responsible for monitoring and enforcing the terms of the conservation easement agreement.
Many landowners are concerned about conserving those special natural features on their family-owned property and maintaining the productivity of their land. Landowners face the challenge of increasing tax burdens associated with land ownership, including the potential impact of estate taxes on their heirs. This seminar is designed to provide farmers, ranchers and other landowners with effective tools and resources to help them deal with the issues inherent in passing family land on to future generations.
Workshop topics include: Conservation Easement Basics and Income and Estate Tax Benefits of Donating a Conservation Easement, Open Space Valuation, and more.
The event is at the Cibolo Nature Center Auditorium, 140 City Park Road, Boerne. The cost to attend s $20 per person which includes refreshments. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m.; walk-ins are welcome. Preregistration is advised. To register online, visit www.cibolo.org.
For more info, contact Carolyn Vogel at
cavogel2013@gmail.com or 5120-633-4995.
