An event intended to improve bicycle safety for children took place Saturday in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive.
“Officers Justin Gonzales and Aaron Juarez had a lot of fun at Saturday's Bike Rodeo,” reads a Monday statement from the Kerrville Police Department, which partnered with Cub Scout Pack 60 to host the event.
