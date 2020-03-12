Warm and humid weather conditions are in the forecast today.
Low clouds, fog and drizzle are possible this morning. Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, although a little sunshine could break through during the afternoon. Highs warm into the lower 80s.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Coverage will be isolated in nature, if anything at all. Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 15 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight. It remains very muggy with lows in the lower 60s. South-southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph overnight.
A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast again Friday. Highs remain in the middle to upper 70s. Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Rain chances increase Saturday and Sunday with humid weather in the forecast through the weekend.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
