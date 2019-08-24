Raelynn Butler was patiently waiting her turn at the Texas Two Step Sale at the Hill Country Youth Event Center In Kerrville. She carefully groomed her goat -- a small but promising Boer goat doe -- before she was called to the auction stage..
In about one-third of the exhibition hall at the Youth Event Center, prized goats were being inspected and auctioned off on a Saturday afternoon. While it didn’t seem huge, the rise of goat ranching is one of the fastest growing agricultural sectors in the United States and Texas is the capital of that growth.
Texas produces approximately 35% of the goats in the country, and much of herds can be found in the Hill Country, especially in the Fredericksburg area, but in Kerr County the number of ranches with goats has nearly doubled since 2007.
“Meat is driving this,” said Ervin Chavana, who was overseeing the auction, which was also streamed live on the internet to serve out-of-area bidders. “This is one of the fastest growing markets.”
Cattle is still the king when it comes to valuation and production, but Chavana points out that goat is preferred meat of many worldwide. In the U.S. a rise of immigrants from the Middle East is helping fuel the demand.
It’s not implausible to see this sale taking over the events center, especially based off the growth in the market. In Kerr County alone, there are more than 12,000 goats for sale, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The value of the region’s herd of meat-producing goats is worth about $500,000 per year.
The key driver of this is the Boer goat, an animal bred originally in South Africa, but originally imported to the U.S. from New Zealand. During the auction, the auctioneering team, uses words like length, level and square to describe the animals.
Bruce Lott was inspecting a prospective buck that could be used for breeding. Lott, a resident of Comfort, has been breeding and raising goats for more than 20 years. On this day, he was looking for an animal with strong features, including one “structurally sound.”
“We sell a lot of the (offspring) to those who show them, like those in the 4-H clubs,” said Lott, adding that the buck he was looking at should fetch more than $2,000 in the auction.
While the popular perception of goats is the are voracious eaters, especially good for keeping weeds down, but Lott describes them as pickier eaters than one thing. However, he does admit they’re particularly good at wiping out cedar.
The goats are profitable as well, don’t require as much care as cattle and have a shorter breeding cycle. In turn, producers can make $3 per pound off the meat.
At 15, Butler is one of the younger co-signers at the auction. She didn’t know what to expect from the sale.
“I’ve been doing shows since I was eight,’’ said Butler, who lives in Bandera.
On this day, Butler got $1,200 for a doe. It wasn’t her best sale — she once earned $3,700 — but she was satisfied with the outcome.
“It was fast,’’ she said.
As the sale progressed, things started to heat up and the first buck on the auction stage earned $4,250.
