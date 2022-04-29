Gil Salinas, executive director of the Kerrville Economic Development Corp., briefs the Kerrville City Council about new developments with businesses seeking to relocate to the city. Currently, three companies are wanting information about relocating, with an aggregate of 420 jobs, all making more than $20 per hour.
Gil Salinas, executive director for the Kerrville Economic Development Corp., updated the Kerrville city council on its progress during the regular council meeting on Tuesday.
The KEDC is working on several projects that highlight what it’s goal is, to bring businesses to Kerrville that will have good salaries and that will enhance the city. Project Ace was the first item in Salinas’ presentation. It represents a group of three businesses that are considering relocation to Kerrville. The first is UAV Corp., a drone company from the Midwest, that would bring 300 jobs to town, requiring highly skilled workers, especially in the fields of science and engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.