A 33-year-old man accused of being in the country illegally was in the county jail Monday on suspicion of dealing cocaine.
Kerr County Sheriff's deputies arrested Juan Carlos Ramirez at a home in the 100 block of Ranchero Road on Friday, according to a press release from Sheriff W.R. "Rusty" Hierholzer. Ramirez was arrested on a warrant issued for a charge of delivering from 1 to 4 grams of cocaine. He is accused of committing the offense on Aug. 29.
Officers also served a search warrant at the home and reported finding 23 grams of cocaine and $20,000 in U.S. currency, according to the release.
The U.S. Department of Homeland issued an immigration hold preventing Ramirez's release on bond pending review of his immigration status. Records indicate Ramirez was born in Mexico, according to the sheriff’s office.
