Bryant Williams, Digger Grey and Bobbie Joines, volunteer geologists, geophysicist and engineer for Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District, win Citizens of the Year at the Chamber of Commerce Centennial Awards Banquet.
Bobbie Joines and Bryant Williams explaining graphs used to find where to drill for fresh, drinkable water in the Kerr Basin.
Tom Holden
A group of three volunteers that includes a geologist, a geophysicist and an engineer, were named the winners of The Kerrville Daily Times Bill Dozier Citizens of the Year on Thursday night. The award was presented at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Centennial Awards celebration at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The trio has donated their time to the search for more water for Kerr County for the last seven years, working basically one day a week out of offices at the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District. The team consists of Bryant Williams, a geologist who worked for years with Exxon; Bobbie Joines, who had a long career as an engineer with Slumberger; and DeVearle “Digger” Gray, a geophysicist who worked with Mobil Oil.
