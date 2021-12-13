Charles McCormick, left, president of Schreiner University, and Travis Frampton, Schreiner provost, took to the skies over Kerrville on Thursday, Dec. 4, to check out a Cirrus TRAC-20 trainer airplane. The trip was to investigate the possibility of establishing an aviation program at Schreiner University. (Courtesy photo)
Taking to the skies over Kerrville on Thursday, Dec. 4, Schreiner University President Charles McCormick, along with Provost Travis Frampton, took a demonstration flight to check out a Cirrus TRAC-20 trainer. The airplane represents the latest in training technology for the serious airline pilot trainee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.