Painting lounging socks gathers the attention of Bailey Syfert, left, 3, and her sister, Kaelyn Syfert, 6. The sock painting is one of the community service projects by the Fashion and Interior Design Club with the Kerr County 4-H. All of the decorated socks will be donated to area senior homes. The Big Bash event was at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Tuesday.
4-H is for students from kindergarten through high school, and Hanz Schwab, left, 2, looks on as his sister, Afalie, 7, learns about the Kerrville chapter of the Kerr County 4-H at the Big Bash on Tuesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Cooper Mueck, ninth grader, shows off his mechanical elephant at the Robotics Club table during the 4-H Big Bash on Tuesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The robotics club table was one of the most popular at the event.
Painting lounging socks gathers the attention of Bailey Syfert, left, 3, and her sister, Kaelyn Syfert, 6. The sock painting is one of the community service projects by the Fashion and Interior Design Club with the Kerr County 4-H. All of the decorated socks will be donated to area senior homes. The Big Bash event was at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Tuesday.
Roger Mathews
4-H is for students from kindergarten through high school, and Hanz Schwab, left, 2, looks on as his sister, Afalie, 7, learns about the Kerrville chapter of the Kerr County 4-H at the Big Bash on Tuesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Roger Mathews
Cooper Mueck, ninth grader, shows off his mechanical elephant at the Robotics Club table during the 4-H Big Bash on Tuesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The robotics club table was one of the most popular at the event.
Roger Mathews
Hailey Nobles, third grader, volunteers to power the blender to make smoothies at the Food and Nutrition Club table at the 4-H Big Bash on Tuesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Several hundred returning 4-H members and students who wanted to learn about 4-H gathered in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Tuesday. More than 25 tables were set up to explain all of the options 4-Hers had to choose from for their upcoming year in the organization.
Returning students needed to sign up again, since each program ends when the school year ends, and not every activity is readily available each year, according to Angela Fiedler, extension agent for Kerr County 4-H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.