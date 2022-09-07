Several hundred returning 4-H members and students who wanted to learn about 4-H gathered in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Tuesday. More than 25 tables were set up to explain all of the options 4-Hers had to choose from for their upcoming year in the organization.

Returning students needed to sign up again, since each program ends when the school year ends, and not every activity is readily available each year, according to Angela Fiedler, extension agent for Kerr County 4-H.

