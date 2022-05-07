An alleged drunk driver drove into an apartment in the Lime Creek Apartments complex, 1800 Junction Highway, late Saturday afternoon. The damaged apartment had to be abandoned by the residents for the next few days. No injuries were reported.
Late Saturday afternoon an allegedly drunk driver crashed into an apartment in the 1800 block of Junction Highway at the Lime Creek Apartments. Although the driver fled the scene, police recovered his severely damaged vehicle, where it was abandoned in the apartment complex.
