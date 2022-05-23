128 members of the Silent Service Motorcycle Club and their spouses and significant others attended the annual rally for the organization. They donated $8,080 to the Hill Country Veterans Center this last weekend.
The Steering Committee for the Silent Service Motorcycle Club that organized the Kerrville Rally included Bill Holz, Jerry Goin, Paul Hill, Babs Goin and Mike Starks. The club held a rally in Kerrville last weekend at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Convention Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St. More than 125 bikers and their spouses attended the rally, a record for the organization.
The presentation of the check to Hill Country Veterans Center brought the crowd to its feet. The amount donated was $8,080. Accepting the check was Shirley Hill, widow of the center’s founder, Alan Hill, and his daughter, Sarah Kocurek, the current director. From left are Kocurek, Bill Holz, Hill, Paul Hill and Babs Goin.
The Silent Service Motorcycle Club, a nationwide group of cycle-riding ex-submarine sailors, gathered in Kerrville last weekend, at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St. More than 125 club members and spouses traveled across the country to attend the rally.
Aside from enjoying each other’s company and riding the roads in the Hill Country, the SSMC raises money for veteran-related charities. While they normally give to national charities, this year, they decided to give to a local charity in the host club’s town, according to Mike Starks, Dallas-Fort Worth chapter vice president.
