The Silent Service Motorcycle Club, a nationwide group of cycle-riding ex-submarine sailors, gathered in Kerrville last weekend, at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St. More than 125 club members and spouses traveled across the country to attend the rally.

Aside from enjoying each other’s company and riding the roads in the Hill Country, the SSMC raises money for veteran-related charities. While they normally give to national charities, this year, they decided to give to a local charity in the host club’s town, according to Mike Starks, Dallas-Fort Worth chapter vice president.

