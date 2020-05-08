Dennis Doyle had just turned 19 years old when he and some buddies decided to go to Kent State University to see what was going on during the first weekend of May in 1970.
For a few days, unrest had roiled the campus, and when they arrived on Friday from nearby Warren, Ohio, about a 30-minute drive, they were immediately met with road closures and told to turn back.
“We were on our way to have some fun to see one of the many local venues with live music playing,” Doyle remembers. “So we asked the police what was going on, and he did not give us an explanation, just Kent is closed down. Well to say the least it was my birthday, and I wanted to know what was going on here.”
It marked the beginning of a traumatic two days for Doyle and his friends. Now, 50 years later, Doyle, who has called Kerrville home for the last five years, remembers the day when four Kent State students were shot and killed by members of the National Guard who were called out to restore order to the campus by Ohio Gov. Jim Rhodes.
Doyle moved to Kerrville after working for many years in Houston as a hairstylist. He came to Texas in 1979, looking for a fresh start after years in Ohio, and he has come to love Kerrville, but the late 1960s and early 1970s still haunt him — especially that sunny day in May just after his birthday.
On May 4, Doyle was among the hundreds of young people and Kent State students who had been protesting the United States’ invasion of Cambodia on April 30. Doyle was the first to admit that he was opposed to the Vietnam War, but he was also taken aback by the radical elements of the protest led by Students for a Democratic Society and the Weatherman.
“They were there getting the crowd fired up,” Doyle said of the SDS. “Other than that, everyone was not doing much. All of a sudden, it was a big crowd.”
Various reports suggest that 2,000 students had gathered to protest the war on Kent State’s campus on Monday, May 4. Facing them were two companies of the Ohio National Guard, about 70 men, who had been ordered to disperse the crowd.
It didn’t take long before rocks were thrown by the protesters. Doyle remembers they were from barbecue rings. At the back of the crowd, Doyle and his friends couldn’t see the Guardsman start to move in on the students.
“I saw a young guy and girl with SDS (Students for Democratic Society) who had red armbands on,” Doyle said. “And they were inciting the crowd of kids to start yelling ‘pig off campus’ and other stuff. Well, I couldn't believe what I was hearing because the crowd was much calmer than them. These SDS were scary, and they got the crowd all fired up, especially when kids threw rocks over at the National Guard, and in turn they tossed them back at us. So, the National Guard said to disperse and everyone thought ‘where do we go?’”
At that moment, Doyle and his friends started to move, and then chaos ensued.
“We were disoriented by then, and we didn't move fast enough, so the tear gas was shot all over the place. The next thing you know, we were all moving in the same direction to my right, and as we moved with the whole crowd, the National Guard moved in the same direction, same distance for awhile, which I guess was 100 yards away,” Doyle said. “And we made about a half three quarters of a circle around a building, and the National Guard got ahead up around and ahead of us on top of a grassy knoll and then, without hesitation, they turned around and started firing.”
Those shots were believed to have been fired at 12:24 p.m.
In just 13 seconds, the National Guard fired 67 rounds, killing four — including two who had nothing to do with the protest — and wounded nine.
It was one of the defining moments of the Vietnam War era.
All Doyle remembers is running. He remembers shots fired. He also mulls the idea that the National Guard fired off 67 rounds. His only thought was to get out of there.
“We thought it was tear gas again, but kids started shouting they are using bullets and kids are down,” Doyle said. “And my friends and I ran so fast because we were freaked out that they could do this. We started running in the opposite direction toward a building and parking lot with cars, and there were bullets going through the car side windows. I thought they were really trying to kill us while we were a distance away now. We found our car as fast as we could and left Kent and drove back to Warren, Ohio, in total shock.”
The iconic photo of the scene was of the body of Jeffrey Miller and the stunned disbelief of 14-year-old Mary Ann Vechhio, who was kneeling next to his body. The image won a Pulitzer Prize for Kent State student photographer John Filo, but it sparked furious outrage across the country.
Last week, the 50th anniversary was marked quietly on the campus — larger memorials were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A federal judge dismissed a criminal case against eight Guardsmen. A civil trial was settled out of court in 1979, with a financial settlement of $675,000 to the wounded students and families of those who had been killed: Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder.
The Guard issued a statement of regret, but not of culpability.
"In retrospect, the tragedy of May 4, 1970, should not have occurred. … Hindsight suggests that another method would have resolved the confrontation. Better ways must be found to deal with such a confrontation.”
The Special Report: The Kent State Tragedy, by the President’s Commission on Campus Unrest, commonly known as the Scranton Commission, in October 1970 found: “The indiscriminate firing of rifles into a crowd of students and the deaths that followed were unnecessary, unwarranted and inexcusable.”
Fifty years later, there is still no definitive answer.
But forever, the name “Kent State” will be synonymous with the anti-establishment. The university for years tried to downplay the link before, finally, embracing its role in history.
The 17 acres where the Guard marched and the students congregated is now one of 2,500 National Historic Landmarks in the United States.
