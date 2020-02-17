A Kerrville man who pleaded guilty to robbery three years ago was in the Kerr County jail Monday on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Jordan Ryan Sharp was arrested Sunday by a Kerrville police officer and accused of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1. The group includes methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. He also was accused of illegally failing to identify himself to a police officer, a misdemeanor, and having an outstanding speeding ticket.
Sharp was put on probation after pleading guilty to harming a man in the course of committing theft in 2016. His probation was extended an extra year, until 2012, after he violated it in 2017. If he succeeds in fulfilling the probation agreement, Sharp will not receive a conviction for the robbery charge.
