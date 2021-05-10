Cory Edmondson, President/Chief Executive Officer of Peterson Regional Medical Center stands with Marina Stanaland and Melissa Pevehouse Hoelscher. The current Peterson Ambulatory Care Center will be rename to Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center.
Amanda and David Williams along with President/Chief Executive Officer Cory Edmondson stand with an artist's rendering of the new David and Amanda Williams Surgery Center.
Tom Holden
A new ambulatory surgery center will break ground sometime in 2022, Peterson Health announced Monday morning in a tent reception on the grounds of Peterson Regional Medical Center. The unveiling of an architect’s rendition came following PRMC’s public launch of the health care provider’s new campaign — “World-Class Care: Today. Tomorrow. Always.”
The campaign’s goal is “to ensure a bright future for healthcare in the Texas Hill Country. To make certain that we are here and ready for you whenever your healthcare crisis or need arises,” according to literature distributed at the event.
