Thomas Hon spends a lot of time in his garage workshop outside his home. The shop smells like slightly singed mesquite wood and it’s filled with antlers, wood and so many pieces that will soon be put together to make this Ingram resident’s signature craft — pens.
Hon started making pens around 20 years ago when a friend of his friend was trying to get rid of a lathe, a machine used for shaping wood or metal.
Although he didn’t originally have a strong interest. His love for woodworking, and specifically making pens, grew. People’s interest in purchasing the pens snowballed once he moved to Ingram around six years ago.
Hon gets request for his pens from many people in the community and sells them at various displays in the area like one at the Point Theater or at events such as gun shows or Kerrville Market days. He also sells his pen online through his Facebook page, Pens by Hon.
Hon doesn’t exclusively sells pens or just wood. He incorporates antler into his crafts and can create coasters, office sets, letter openers and seam rippers. Razors are a craft new to his inventory that he can make in wood or antler.
“I made a pen for lady and she does knitting, so I looked at my catalogue and they make a seam ripper. And of course, I said I gotta have that,” Hon said. “So I got some and gave it to her and she had to have some for her sewing friends.”
Additionally, Hon can print names onto pens or other items with his laser engraver for free with the purchase of the item.
“You can have a display of pens and then they’ll still wonder what the machine is and I’ll tell them it’s an engraver and if they buy a pen I can put they’re name on it and they’ll say, ‘Can you really!?’ It’s just an added touch,” Hon said. “It’s operated by the laptop top and it keeps me techy.”
Hon has a great attention to detail and tries to use Texas woods as often as he can. He particularly likes mesquite.
“I was driving by the Point Theater one time and lightning had hit a tree and the limb was falling off and I keep a saw in the truck and said, ‘I got have that limb!’ and so I drove over and cut it off and put it in the back of my truck,” Hon said laughing.
Hon’s biggest time of year is Christmas as his customers love to get custom crafts to giveaway for gifts. He spends his time now stocking up on wood, antlers and other supplies to keep up with the coming demand.
Hon stays pretty busy outside of his crafting as he umpires for Kerr County baseball, softball and little league programs, Meals on Wheels and Kerr Connect. He doesn’t want it to feel like work but he admits he does have a hard time turning people down when they ask him to make something new.
“I get to feel challenged [making the crafts]. I get tired of making the same old pen all the time. I bought different tools to make different pens with grips or different sizes,” Hon said. “I get a lot of people from out of state who want to take a little part of Texas back with them and what better than to take than a pen with your name on it?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.