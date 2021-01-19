  • Sean Batura

Matt Goetsch plows the field between Rio Robles neighborhood and the Kerrville River Trail the old-fashioned way. Goetsch said he was turning the earth, with the permission of Rio Robles, Inc., in preparation for growing grass for hay to be harvested in the summer as feed for his horses. He …

Kerrville River Trail goers got a rare treat Monday morning: a horse-drawn plow working a field.

Mathew Goetsch and his team — horses Ace and Ufford — turned the earth of the large open space between the Guadalupe River and Rio Robles neighborhood. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.