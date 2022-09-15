A man and two women were jailed in recent days on suspicion of smuggling undocumented migrants through Kerr County.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Dakendria Alexis Wheeler, of Fort Worth, on Monday on suspicion of smuggling four migrants. On Sept. 9, deputies arrested Yolanda Martin Wells, of Beaumont, and Devonte Rayjea Minor on suspicion of smuggling six undocumented migrants.
