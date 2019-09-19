A Kerrville ex-con and drug dealer is going to prison again.
Anthony Tyron Brown, 49, appeared before 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams on Wednesday for a sentencing hearing on four felonies to which he pled guilty in June: possessing from 2-4 ounces of marijuana, possessing 1-4 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possessing 1-4 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver and delivering from 1-4 grams of meth.
All of these offenses occurred on Aug. 2, 2018, and because Brown was within 1,000 feet of Ingram Elementary School at the time, the penalties received a “drug-free zone” enhancement.
One of the charges was punishable by life in prison, two others by 20 years each in prison, and one by two years in state jail. Pursuant to an agreement with the 216th DA’s office, Brown agreed to plead guilty to all charges and accept a sentence of anywhere from probation to 20 years in prison.
During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Brown’s wife and one of his stepsons asked Wlliams to give him the opportunity to “get help” and to sentence him to probation, said 216th Assistant District Attorney John Hoover.
Brown told the judge that he has a drug problem, but also said he’d accept whatever punishment Williams chose. Williams sentenced Brown to 20 years in prison.
The Kerrville Police department conducted the investigation that led to Brown’s prosecution.
Brown has served multiple prison and jail sentences over the last 10 years for drug dealing and related crimes in Kerr County. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2010 and 2011 for dealing hard drugs on three occasions.
He was sentenced to three years and six months in prison in 2013 after being convicted of possessing marijuana, dealing hard drugs and violating probation on a 2012 conviction for dealing hard drugs. Brown received five county jail sentences in the next few years for speeding, possessing marijuana twice and bail jumping twice.
Brown appears to have seven children, according to court records. His 24-year-old son, who bears the same name, is at the Brisco prison in Dilley on four felony convictions out of Kerr County: two evidence-tampering charges, failure to appear in court and drug dealing. The son also has a child who bears his name, and as many as six other children, according to civil court records involving divorce and paternity disputes.
