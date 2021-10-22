Drew Paxton, planning director for the city of Kerrville, presented his staff’s recommendations for changes to the zoning code during the Thursday, Oct. 21, meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, which will review the changes at their Nov 4 meeting before forwarding them to the Kerrville City Council. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.comm)
Drew Paxton, Kerrville’s planning director, presented a comprehensive list of changes and upgrades to the city’s zoning code at Thursday’s meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission. The proposed changes pertain to the approval and utilization of Conditional Use Permits that allow short-term rentals.
Changes to the zoning ordinance must be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission before being forwarded to the Kerrville City Council for approval.
