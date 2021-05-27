A 64-year-old Kerrville woman with at least three convictions of driving while intoxicated was sentenced to prison after violating felony probation.
Angelita Guevara-Cole was sentenced to five years in prison by 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on May 20, after she pleaded true to violating probation by failing at least six times to abstain from alcohol. She also failed to complete 31 of her 200 hours of community service and failed to submit to drug testing nine times, according to court records.
