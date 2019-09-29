Texans saw a slight uptick when it comes to personal income in 2018, but the state still lagged behind others and it also saw a widening in income disparity.
In 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, median personal income rose to $60,629 per year. However, the inequality gap exceeded national estimates in Texas, along with California, Louisiana, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, the District of Columbia and Connecticut.
After cratering in 2010, personal income across the United States has steadily risen, and the national median is $61,397.
In the Hill Country, Kerrville’s 2017 median income was more than $48,000, based on data from the American Community Survey. That number had risen steadily since a low in 2012 of $43,100.
In Texas, the state’s three largest metropolitan areas were on the lower end of the the top 25 regions.
Dallas ranked 15th, while Houston was ranked 17th and both cities saw nearly flat levels of income growth. San Antonio, however, saw its income levels fall, according to the Census, and finished 23rd in the national statistics.
Real median household income between 2017 and 2018 increased for households across most age groups.
It was highest for those ages 45 to 64 ($75,289) and those ages 25 to 44 ($68,817). It was lowest for those under age 25 ($33,389).
For those age 65 and older, the median income was $44,992, not statistically different from 2017.
(1) comment
now wait just a minute here. Reagan told us that tax cuts would make us all rich and decrease the national debt. Bush the younger told us that tax cuts would make us rich and decrease the national debt. Trump told us that tax cuts would make us rich and decrease the national debt. But each time, we didn't get rich, income inequity increased, and the national debt soared. But I bet you the next time that falsehood is thrown out, there will still be believers. memories are short and too many people continue to live in a self deluded world.
and btw, last growth was 2%, the national debt is soaring, and I bet you that the modest amounts of increase in income for the average working man/woman have been eaten up by the approximate 800 per year that people are paying due to the tariffs. contrary to the prattling of the orange one (yeah, I know, all due to led lighting) china is not paying the tariff. the American consumer is. but politicians count (both liberal and conservative) on people have short memories and not delving very deeply into what is going on. and also how easily diverted people are.
gene
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.