Residents can obtain inexpensive rabies vaccinations for their cats or dogs this weekend and next month throughout the county.
Rabies vaccinations will be available for $10 from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, 584 West Kelley St., Center Point; and at Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 290 Upper Turtle Creek Road.
County animal services staff also will be on hand to offer microchips and register animals. Registration will be $1 and microchips are $5 each.
State law requires dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies by the time the animals are 4 months old.
Local veterinarian offices also will offer the $10 rabies vaccinations from Saturday until Feb. 15, according to a press release from the county.
“All of the vets in Kerr County will be participating during the two-week Rabies Drive, but only Leifeste Vet Hospital and Kerrville Vet Clinic will have the offsite events on Saturday,” said Nichole Golden, county animal service adoption coordinator. “Kerr County Animal Services will be at both offsite events offering the reduced city/county registration and the $5 microchips.”
Golden said residents can still obtain the reduced city/county registration and the $5 microchips at the county animal services office until Feb. 15.
