With sweater season in full swing, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library offers the opportunity to glam up those knit threads.
The library will host a Christmas sweater decorating event on Thursday geared toward ages 18 and older. Attendees bring their own sweater or shirt to decorate and the library will provide the festive trimmings.
The event is 6 p.m. Thursday at 505 Water St. There is no cost to participate, and registration is not required.
For more information, call the library reference desk at 830-258-1274.
