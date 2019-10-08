For all the partying she did in the ’60s, Jan Rodgers is surprised she’s in good shape, especially after just turning 70 years old.
The retired developer walked out of Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville on Monday afternoon after undergoing testing for osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease and other conditions.
“All clear,” Rodgers said.
Good genes and walking up and down the hills in the neighborhood near the hospital has done her good, Rodgers said.
“I walk five days a week for 30 minutes,” she said.
A few times a year, the church rents out space for the senior community health screening, which allows area residents to get several tests for an affordable price without having to see a doctor first, according to a spokesman for the event.
For $159, Life Line Screening checks people for kidney disease, peripheral arterial disease, irregular heart rhythm, osteoporosis, abdominal aortic aneurysms and stroke risk using non-invasive methods such as ultrasound. It’s not unheard of for this screening to catch levels of arterial blockages significant enough to warrant hospital visits as soon as possible.
The health screening required Rodgers and some of the other attendees to fast since the evening before — which may have slightly elevated the crankiness level when some people had to wait a little longer than anticipated, she indicated jokingly.
Another woman at Monday’s health screening said she first attended the health screening nine years ago with her husband. After the screening, he was told to take care of his heart better, and she was advised she was developing osteoporosis. Her mother passed away from bone disease, so she was aware of a genetic predisposition.
The woman, who declined to be identified, said she managed to eliminate her osteoporosis through exercise, diet and supplements. Her husband, however, suffered temporary blindness a year ago before undergoing emergency carotid artery surgery.
He hadn’t been looking after his heart and didn’t undergo the screening last year due to long wait times, she said.
Among the most important health issues facing local seniors are heart disease and stroke, as identified by a focus group in a recent community health needs assessment sponsored by Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Other issues included dementia, diabetes, obesity, hypertension and cardiovascular disease. There were 30 focus group participants, including the hospital, school districts, clinics, various government entities, nonprofits representing medically underserved and others.
Among death rates in Kerr County per 100,000 people, cancer topped the list at 148.5, followed by heart diseases at 144.6, according to the assessment.
Chronic lower respiratory diseases came in third at 52.9 and accidents were fourth at 43. Alzheimer’s disease came in fifth at 25.8 deaths per 100,000, followed by diabetes at 16.4.
Read the hospital’s community health needs assessment online at https://bit.ly/30YY0vf.
