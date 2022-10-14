The 1926 Schreiner College Mountaineers football team went undefeated in district play with a record of 10-0 against teams from colleges across the state of Texas. Schreiner does not currently have a football program, but with a vote from the board of directors expected next week, it could allow the school to reestablish football on campus.
Charlie McCormick, president of Schreiner University, addresses the Kerrville City Council about changes and growth happening at the school. The expected growth over the next four years will necessitate changes in the campus, according to McCormick.
The 1926 Schreiner College Mountaineers football team went undefeated in district play with a record of 10-0 against teams from colleges across the state of Texas. Schreiner does not currently have a football program, but with a vote from the board of directors expected next week, it could allow the school to reestablish football on campus.
Courtesy
Charlie McCormick, president of Schreiner University, addresses the Kerrville City Council about changes and growth happening at the school. The expected growth over the next four years will necessitate changes in the campus, according to McCormick.
Charlie McCormick, president of Schreiner University, briefed the Kerrville City Council about growth and expansion at the university for the next four years and said a football program could be in the offing.
The university has seen significant growth, with enrolled freshmen nearly doubling in the last year, to a total of 373 for fall, 2022. That exceeds growth projections for the present year, and is well over half of the projected number of freshmen for the 2026 academic year, McCormick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.