Charlie McCormick, president of Schreiner University, briefed the Kerrville City Council about growth and expansion at the university for the next four years and said a football program could be in the offing.

The university has seen significant growth, with enrolled freshmen nearly doubling in the last year, to a total of 373 for fall, 2022. That exceeds growth projections for the present year, and is well over half of the projected number of freshmen for the 2026 academic year, McCormick said.

