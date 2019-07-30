Today’s court hearing in the case of nine defendants being sued by the city of Ingram over a disputed wastewater ordinance has been cancelled.
The litigants, who are accused of illegally refusing to connect properties to sewer lines, were to appear before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. this afternoon at the county courthouse in Kerrville.
The cancellation was due to an automatic stay arising from defendant Twanda Brown’s appeal of Emerson’s dismissal of her counterclaims against the city.
In response to being included in the city’s lawsuit, Brown had filed a counterclaim seeking up to $100,000 in damages against the city for letting its subcontractor, Qro Mex Construction, send what she claims were unlicensed and unqualified workers to install sewer lines on her property in 2014. She alleges the subcontractor negligently severed a gas line and failed to remedy the situation. Brown also seeks up to $100,000 in damages against Qro Mex.
“To date, the City has yet to make an unconditional offer of repair to complete the connection to Defendant Brown’s property for which Defendant timely applied and paid all appropriate fees,” states Brown’s counterclaim.
Brown’s counterclaim alleges that Qro Mex told the county it had decommissioned her septic system when it in fact had not. In response, the city filed an affidavit by a county employee who claimed she had verified the septic tank had been decommissioned.
This affidavit was among evidence Emerson presumably relied on before he dismissed her counterclaim on July 19. But now the city wants the affidavit withdrawn as evidence.
The city last Thursday filed a “Supplement to Correct the Record,” in which it is claimed the county attorney had notified the city of the city’s attorney of “incorrect” statements in the affidavit. The supplement doesn’t identify the precise statements; it only states that “some of the statements in the Affidavit of Ashli S. Badders were incorrect and that because the lots were not marked, Ms. Badders made a mistake as to the location of where she took the photographs attached to her Affidavit.” The city’s supplement further states that “the mistake by Ms. Badders was purely accidental.”
Brown’s attorney, Roger Gordon, is attempting to prevent the affidavit from being withdrawn.
“The appropriate course of action would be to allow the City to supplement the record and seek to correct their false representations to the Court; but not to allow their patently false affidavit to be removed from the already-established record,” states Gordon’s recent motion.
The other litigants in the case include David Britton, Hawkins Ward Enterprises LLC, Rocky Hawkins, Julie Gaye Hensley, Mark B. Hensley, Mark Bradley Hensley Sr., Terry W. Hise and Samuel Dean Piver. Some of these individuals, including Brown, were involved in an effort years ago to trigger an election on whether to abolish the city government. According to Brown’s counterclaim, the city’s suit against her is retaliatory action for being “associated with a group of Ingram residents and property owners who raised public concerns about the policies and administration of the City’s wastewater program; including grant funds, contractor performance, and the arbitrary and capricious application of the City’s new ordinances.”
“Defendant Brown’s ongoing exercise of her right of association and free speech rights associated with her government ultimately led to the City taking retaliatory action,” states Brown’s counterclaim.
The city and its attorney have declined to comment on these matters. It is common for government officials and their lawyers to refrain from discussing pending litigation.
(1) comment
"According to Brown’s counterclaim, the city’s suit against her is retaliatory action..." Certainly no surprises here. This case is a microcosm of Kerr County Politics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.