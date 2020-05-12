A 36-year-old Camp Verde man was jailed on accusations of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
A Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Ryan Joseph Logue, and the man posted $100,000 on May 7.
Logue’s charge is punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
No details of the accusations were immediately available.
