Two men were jailed in recent days on accusations of felony driving while intoxicated following grand jury indictments, and police made multiple arrests following DWI investigations.
Rodolfo Lucio Jr., 40, of San Antonio, was jailed June 18, on warrants issued due to a grand jury’s accusation he committed three felonies on Aug. 23, 2020, including driving while intoxicated with at least two prior DWI convictions, evading arrest with a vehicle, jumping out of the driver’s seat as the vehicle was still moving and leaving a child younger than 15 years old inside. His pending charges are abandoning or endangering a child to imminent bodily injury, felony DWI and evading arrest with a vehicle. He also is accused of committing a misdemeanor during the same incident, driving without a valid license.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
