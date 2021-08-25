A 27-year-old Kerrville man was arrested on suspicion of driving a truck into a house in recent days.
Kerrville police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19, and observed a Ford F-150 pickup had struck a vehicle that was legally parked in the same block, knocking it into the roadway and causing substantial damage, according to an email from Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman.
