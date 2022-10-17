Clifton Fifer Jr., center, was named Citizen of the Year for 2021. He was introduced by 2020 winner Beth Palmer, right and the award was presented to him by Kerrville Daily Times Publisher Carlina Villalpando, left. This years Citizen of the Year, a part of the Chamber Centennial Awards banquet, is Thursday, Oct. 20.
Kerrville will come together Thursday, Oct. 20, to celebrate the area’s best at the 100th anniversary of the Centennial Awards Banquet at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall in the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
Citizen of the year will be named, along with many other awards.
