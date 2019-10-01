Warm and humid weather conditions continue across the Hill Country for the rest of the week.
We can expect quite a few clouds across the area Tuesday. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible. Highs warm to near 90 degrees during the day if we receive enough sunshine. Southeast winds become occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday evening. Low clouds quickly return Tuesday night. A few showers remain possible overnight. Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 70s. Southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph possible.
Low clouds give way to partly sunny skies Wednesday. Morning showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs warm to near 90 degrees. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
Less cloud cover is expected Wednesday night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
We warm to near 90 degrees again Thursday under partly sunny skies.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
