Several churches will offer free new shoes, socks and breakfasts for residents in need.
Seven churches are hoping to serve kids from nine area school districts, according to a press release from Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville. The effort also will serve children from Medina Children’s Home and Hill Country Youth Ranch.
This fourth annual First Blessing event will be on Nov. 23 and include free breakfast and shoe pickups at four churches: Trinity Baptist Church, Hosanna Lutheran, First Baptist Center Point and Impact Christian Fellowship.
Families must be preregistered from their children’s schools in order to attend.
For more information, call Trinity Baptist Church at 830-895-0100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.