Cayla Wilson, of Kerrville, a junior poultry science major at the University of Arkansas, placed second with the school’s poultry judging team at the National Collegiate Poultry Judging Contest. (Courtesy photo)
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas poultry judging team recently competed in the 56th National Collegiate Poultry Judging Contest and placed second overall in the team category.
Competitors and coaches from nine colleges across the country gathered in Fayetteville for the competition hosted by the University of Arkansas Department of Poultry Science. The event is organized and overseen by Gary Davis, undergraduate recruiter for the poultry science department. Team members competed over a course of two days.
