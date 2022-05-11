Animal welfare nonprofits have teamed up to offer county residents cat and dog vaccinations and microchips on Saturday.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 414 Clay St. and will be first-come, first-served. Dogs must be leased, and cats must be in carriers. Vets and vet techs have the right to refuse service if pets are unhealthy or at risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.