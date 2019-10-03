One of the two felony prosecutors’ offices in Kerr County has a new assistant district attorney.
216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke recently announced the hiring of Garrett Emerson, who will prosecute felony cases arising out of Kendall and Gillespie Counties — mostly in the latter.
Emerson grew up in Kerrville and graduated from Tivy High School. He attended Texas A&M University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in History with a minor in business administration. He received his Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University in 2017.
Emerson worked for Goldstein, Goldstein, Hilley & Orr after law school for a little over a year and then became a solo practitioner in Kendall County.
Emerson is the son of 198th sitting District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr.
John Hoover will continue to handle cases primarily in Kerr County, said Wilke.
Congratulations Garrett, however I would like to give you a word of caution regarding your new boss. Oriz-Cavazos-Wilke has a very bad reputation of meritless prosecutions, especially when it comes to physically attractive, teenage males. She is currently in big trouble with the Kevin Franke case, and I advise you to stay away from linking your good name to this most incompetent prosecution. You obviously have a great career ahead of you, and it would be a shame if your name becomes linked with this case. On the other hand, I can imagine Oriz-Cavazos-Wilke would love to share the heat with someone else.
