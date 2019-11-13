The City of Kerrville is taking applications for two openings on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Planning and Zoning Commission consists of seven members and is in charge of recommending zoning and development plans for the city for the Kerrville City Council to approve, according to the city’s website.
The commission also approves and disapproves plats and considers variances for sign regulations and changes to city subdivisions.
Each member serves a two-year term. Members cannot serve more than three consecutive full terms without having at least one full year off between terms.
Planning and Zoning meetings are the first and third Thursdays of the month, 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 701 Main St.
Applications are available at kerrvilletx.gov/FormCenter/Citizen-Forms-2/Application-for-Consideration-of-Board-A-63 or at City Hall in the city secretary’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.