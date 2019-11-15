The Texas Attorney General’s Office said the city of Kerrville and the Kerrville Police Department can withhold the dispatch call that occurred shortly before 17-year-old Tommy Hranicky was fatally shot by a police officer on Sept. 1.
In a memorandum opinion, the AG’s office said the audio recording can be withheld under section 552.108(a)(1) of the Government Code.
The Kerrville Daily Times submitted an open-records request for a recording of the calls to police, and the city sent the AG’s office a request to withhold the recording. The city, in a letter to the AG, said the public release of the recording would interfere with the investigation. The city also has declined to release police video camera footage of the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.
The audio recording reportedly captures a call made by a man who was driving with his wife on Sidney Baker Street. The man told The Times they spotted a male walking in a strange manner south near Antler Stadium. The male, later identified as Hranicky, reportedly scratched the back of his neck with the knife and sat on the ledge in front of Hill Country High School for a time. Hranicky then continued on, crossing the street near the car wash before being intercepted by a police car with its lights on at Wheless Avenue, the witness said.
Hranicky was shot by Sgt. Hal Degenhardt of the Kerrville Police Department near Wheless Avenue and Sidney Baker Street about 3:30 p.m. Hranicky was a student at Tivy High School when he died. According to police and the witness, Hranicky advanced upon Degenhardt while pointing the knife, despite being given multiple commands to drop the weapon.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. It is customary for this agency, through the Texas Rangers, to investigate any officer-involved shooting.
