Members of the Kerrville Fire Department traveled to San Antonio this week to honor firefighters who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
As part of the San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb, 10 Kerrville firefighters climbed 110 stairs at the Tower of Americas to recognize the 343 firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice at the World Trade Center. The members included Battalion Chief Mark Logue, Lt. Jaran Floyd, Lt. Dwain Kutzer, Lt. Stephen Langlinais, Driver Daniel FitzSimon, Driver Daniel Patton, Firefighter Brandon McDonald, Firefighter Jack Skow, Firefighter Tyler Logue and Firefighter Chris Moreno.
